1641 Pentecost Way - #9

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool hot tub some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent at Harbor Vista in Emerald Hills! - 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent at Harbor Vista in Emerald Hills!



Top floor unit in a gated community, includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, 1 parking space, water and trash paid, common pool, and common laundry!



Available now to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,295

Deposit: $1,000

Application Fee: $40 per adult



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2470060)