1641 Pentecost Way - #9

Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent at Harbor Vista in Emerald Hills! - 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent at Harbor Vista in Emerald Hills!
Top floor unit in a gated community, includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, 1 parking space, water and trash paid, common pool, and common laundry!
Available now to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $1,295
Deposit: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2470060)