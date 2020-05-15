All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1641 Pentecost Way - #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1641 Pentecost Way - #9
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1641 Pentecost Way - #9

1641 Pentecost Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1641 Pentecost Way, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent at Harbor Vista in Emerald Hills! - 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent at Harbor Vista in Emerald Hills!

Top floor unit in a gated community, includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, 1 parking space, water and trash paid, common pool, and common laundry!

Available now to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,295
Deposit: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per adult

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2470060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 have any available units?
1641 Pentecost Way - #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 have?
Some of 1641 Pentecost Way - #9's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Pentecost Way - #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 offers parking.
Does 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 has a pool.
Does 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 have accessible units?
No, 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Pentecost Way - #9 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University