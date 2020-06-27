All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

16328 Bernardo Oaks

16328 Bernardo Oaks Drive
Location

16328 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
putting green
hot tub
***NEW LISTING: 2 Bed/ 2 Bath with Den in Seven Oaks 55+ Community*** - IMPORTANT: Seven Oaks is a 55+ community. Residents must be 55 years of age or older...

Spacious interior with open floor plan. Single level home with 2 bedrooms and a den/office. Home has shutters on all windows and crown molding in the living room and dining room. The kitchen has granite coutertops and comes equipped with all appliances. Indoor laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Large Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Home is equipped with central AC and Heating. Beautifully landscaped backyard with large patio, storage shed, and putting green. Access to Seven Oaks Facilities: Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, and recreational activities.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5034413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16328 Bernardo Oaks have any available units?
16328 Bernardo Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16328 Bernardo Oaks have?
Some of 16328 Bernardo Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16328 Bernardo Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
16328 Bernardo Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16328 Bernardo Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 16328 Bernardo Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16328 Bernardo Oaks offer parking?
No, 16328 Bernardo Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 16328 Bernardo Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16328 Bernardo Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16328 Bernardo Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 16328 Bernardo Oaks has a pool.
Does 16328 Bernardo Oaks have accessible units?
No, 16328 Bernardo Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 16328 Bernardo Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 16328 Bernardo Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
