16328 Bernardo Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool putting green hot tub

***NEW LISTING: 2 Bed/ 2 Bath with Den in Seven Oaks 55+ Community*** - IMPORTANT: Seven Oaks is a 55+ community. Residents must be 55 years of age or older...



Spacious interior with open floor plan. Single level home with 2 bedrooms and a den/office. Home has shutters on all windows and crown molding in the living room and dining room. The kitchen has granite coutertops and comes equipped with all appliances. Indoor laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Large Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Home is equipped with central AC and Heating. Beautifully landscaped backyard with large patio, storage shed, and putting green. Access to Seven Oaks Facilities: Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, and recreational activities.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE5034413)