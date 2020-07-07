All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1623 Polk Avenue

1623 Polk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Polk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Polk Avenue Row Condo built in 2007. - One of six units built in 2007. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with additional den. Well appointed condo has gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, custom plantation shutters and bamboo floors. Includes 2 car attached garage. Live close to UCSD Medical, Balboa Park, restaurants, shopping and easy freeway access. 12 month lease.

NO PETS.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.

If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

(RLNE5285562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Polk Avenue have any available units?
1623 Polk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 Polk Avenue have?
Some of 1623 Polk Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Polk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Polk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Polk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1623 Polk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1623 Polk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Polk Avenue offers parking.
Does 1623 Polk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 Polk Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Polk Avenue have a pool?
No, 1623 Polk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Polk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1623 Polk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Polk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Polk Avenue has units with dishwashers.

