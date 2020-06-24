All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

16049 Avenida Aveiro

16049 Avenida Aveiro · No Longer Available
Location

16049 Avenida Aveiro, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
16049 Avenida Aveiro Available 04/05/19 Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Home in Bernardo Heights - Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Home
Located in Bernardo Heights
Available 4/5/19
Hurry this home will not last long!!
Large 1600 Sq Ft
Remodeled Kitchen and Baths
Appliances Included
Wood Floors/Tile and Carpet
A/C and F/P
Nice Private Patio
Private Courtyard
2 Car Garage
Poway Schools - Highland Ranch Elementary /BHMS/RBHS ( can walk to Middle and High schools)
Bernardo Heights Community Center included in your lease( Swim/Tennis and much More)

*** Renters Insurance is required***

***Please Note: This owner does NOT accept pets of any kind.***

This Home is close to 15/56/Poway/Miramar/4SRanch/Carmel Mountain Ranch Shopping/Dining/Winery/Entertainment

**Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2510334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16049 Avenida Aveiro have any available units?
16049 Avenida Aveiro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16049 Avenida Aveiro have?
Some of 16049 Avenida Aveiro's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16049 Avenida Aveiro currently offering any rent specials?
16049 Avenida Aveiro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16049 Avenida Aveiro pet-friendly?
Yes, 16049 Avenida Aveiro is pet friendly.
Does 16049 Avenida Aveiro offer parking?
Yes, 16049 Avenida Aveiro offers parking.
Does 16049 Avenida Aveiro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16049 Avenida Aveiro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16049 Avenida Aveiro have a pool?
Yes, 16049 Avenida Aveiro has a pool.
Does 16049 Avenida Aveiro have accessible units?
No, 16049 Avenida Aveiro does not have accessible units.
Does 16049 Avenida Aveiro have units with dishwashers?
No, 16049 Avenida Aveiro does not have units with dishwashers.
