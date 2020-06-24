Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool garage pet friendly tennis court

16049 Avenida Aveiro Available 04/05/19 Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Home in Bernardo Heights - Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Home

Located in Bernardo Heights

Available 4/5/19

Hurry this home will not last long!!

Large 1600 Sq Ft

Remodeled Kitchen and Baths

Appliances Included

Wood Floors/Tile and Carpet

A/C and F/P

Nice Private Patio

Private Courtyard

2 Car Garage

Poway Schools - Highland Ranch Elementary /BHMS/RBHS ( can walk to Middle and High schools)

Bernardo Heights Community Center included in your lease( Swim/Tennis and much More)



*** Renters Insurance is required***



***Please Note: This owner does NOT accept pets of any kind.***



This Home is close to 15/56/Poway/Miramar/4SRanch/Carmel Mountain Ranch Shopping/Dining/Winery/Entertainment



**Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2510334)