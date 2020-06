Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning plan 2 Carleton with fresh landscaping and OWNED AND PAID OFF SOLAR. This home boasts a fantastic open floor plan with a downstairs bedroom and full bath! The kitchen features white cabinets with contrasting counters and beautiful subway tile backsplash. There is room for everyone with ample living space downstairs, separate office, AND a full loft with a functional built in upstairs!