15895 Caminito Aire Puro

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Light and bright single family home in the gated community of Fairway Heights South in Rancho Bernardo; the property is in the Poway School District; Bernardo Height Elementary school is within a few minutes walking distance; House has been tastefully remodeled in 2009; it is on a corner lot with the view of mountains and neighborhood;