15895 Caminito Aire Puro, San Diego, CA 92128 Rancho Bernardo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Light and bright single family home in the gated community of Fairway Heights South in Rancho Bernardo; the property is in the Poway School District; Bernardo Height Elementary school is within a few minutes walking distance; House has been tastefully remodeled in 2009; it is on a corner lot with the view of mountains and neighborhood;
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15895 Caminito Aire Puro have any available units?
15895 Caminito Aire Puro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15895 Caminito Aire Puro have?
Some of 15895 Caminito Aire Puro's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15895 Caminito Aire Puro currently offering any rent specials?
15895 Caminito Aire Puro is not currently offering any rent specials.