All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 15565 Paymogo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15565 Paymogo Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

15565 Paymogo Street

15565 Paymogo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15565 Paymogo Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15565 Paymogo Street Available 05/31/19 Single Story Home in Penasquitos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/e864f0406c/15565-paymogo-street-san-diego-ca-92129-1125
Or call 858-239-0600

Delightfully remodeled single story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with an open family room and kitchen area. 2,000 approximate sq. ft.; Remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, real wood cabinets porcelain tile flooring. Includes all major appliances and refrigerator. All bedrooms have lush carpet and large closets with tons of storage available. This home has many features and benefits including a large, over sized formal living room and a large family room area with wood burning fireplace; crown molding, decorator paint, ceiling fans, 2 car attached garage, covered outdoor work/utility area, large private and fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, newly refurbished drought-tolerant landscaping, This home is located within the coveted Poway Unified School District.This charming property is close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and has easy access to both the 56 and 15 freeways; Small pets OK with owner approval. Includes periodic landscape maintenance and no smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to arrange for a personal showing.

Cal-DRE# 01859951

(RLNE4249329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15565 Paymogo Street have any available units?
15565 Paymogo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15565 Paymogo Street have?
Some of 15565 Paymogo Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15565 Paymogo Street currently offering any rent specials?
15565 Paymogo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15565 Paymogo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15565 Paymogo Street is pet friendly.
Does 15565 Paymogo Street offer parking?
Yes, 15565 Paymogo Street offers parking.
Does 15565 Paymogo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15565 Paymogo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15565 Paymogo Street have a pool?
No, 15565 Paymogo Street does not have a pool.
Does 15565 Paymogo Street have accessible units?
No, 15565 Paymogo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15565 Paymogo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15565 Paymogo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University