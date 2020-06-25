15565 Paymogo Street

Amenities

Delightfully remodeled single story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with an open family room and kitchen area. 2,000 approximate sq. ft.; Remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, real wood cabinets porcelain tile flooring. Includes all major appliances and refrigerator. All bedrooms have lush carpet and large closets with tons of storage available. This home has many features and benefits including a large, over sized formal living room and a large family room area with wood burning fireplace; crown molding, decorator paint, ceiling fans, 2 car attached garage, covered outdoor work/utility area, large private and fenced backyard perfect for entertaining, newly refurbished drought-tolerant landscaping, This home is located within the coveted Poway Unified School District.This charming property is close to shopping, parks, restaurants, and has easy access to both the 56 and 15 freeways; Small pets OK with owner approval. Includes periodic landscape maintenance and no smoking, please.



