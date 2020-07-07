Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2
155 W San Ysidro Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
155 W San Ysidro Blvd, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bed / 1 bath first floor apartment now available for rent
- New flooring
- Updated kitchen
- Original wood wall built-ins
- Water and trash included
Close to shops, parks, bus stops, freeway access
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 have any available units?
155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 have?
Some of 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 currently offering any rent specials?
155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 pet-friendly?
No, 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 offer parking?
No, 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 does not offer parking.
Does 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 have a pool?
No, 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 does not have a pool.
Does 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 have accessible units?
No, 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155-159 West San Ysidro Boulevard - 159-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
