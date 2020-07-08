15484 Caldas De Reyes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Splendid Spacious Home in Rancho Bernardo! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!



Welcome home to this amazingly designed house located in Rancho Bernardo! This lovely home has hardwood floors throughout and ready to move in now! As you walk through the front door, you will see the spacious living room, with a fireplace, and patio doors to the backyard.



As you continue around, the kitchen is located right through the dining area. It includes jet-black appliances, with a glass stovetop, refinished countertops, and plenty of traditional cabinet space for plenty of dishware and supplies!



The bedrooms have their own section of the home to captivate the private feel of your own space. The master bedroom is large and to complement, comes with a large spacious closet that has double mirrored closet doors. The other bedrooms are a fair size as well with the third bedroom having a office style feel to it.



If lounging is your style, the backyard is perfect for nice peaceful evenings or can be featured as an entertainment style. Your choice!



There is a separate laundry room as well, with washer/dryer hookups. The home has a two-car garage with room for storage. Apply to this home today!



Renters Insurance is required.



(RLNE5755528)