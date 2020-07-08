All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

15484 Caldas De Reyes

15484 Caldas De Reyes · No Longer Available
Location

15484 Caldas De Reyes, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Splendid Spacious Home in Rancho Bernardo! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY!

Welcome home to this amazingly designed house located in Rancho Bernardo! This lovely home has hardwood floors throughout and ready to move in now! As you walk through the front door, you will see the spacious living room, with a fireplace, and patio doors to the backyard.

As you continue around, the kitchen is located right through the dining area. It includes jet-black appliances, with a glass stovetop, refinished countertops, and plenty of traditional cabinet space for plenty of dishware and supplies!

The bedrooms have their own section of the home to captivate the private feel of your own space. The master bedroom is large and to complement, comes with a large spacious closet that has double mirrored closet doors. The other bedrooms are a fair size as well with the third bedroom having a office style feel to it.

If lounging is your style, the backyard is perfect for nice peaceful evenings or can be featured as an entertainment style. Your choice!

There is a separate laundry room as well, with washer/dryer hookups. The home has a two-car garage with room for storage. Apply to this home today!

Renters Insurance is required.

(RLNE5755528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15484 Caldas De Reyes have any available units?
15484 Caldas De Reyes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15484 Caldas De Reyes have?
Some of 15484 Caldas De Reyes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15484 Caldas De Reyes currently offering any rent specials?
15484 Caldas De Reyes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15484 Caldas De Reyes pet-friendly?
Yes, 15484 Caldas De Reyes is pet friendly.
Does 15484 Caldas De Reyes offer parking?
Yes, 15484 Caldas De Reyes offers parking.
Does 15484 Caldas De Reyes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15484 Caldas De Reyes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15484 Caldas De Reyes have a pool?
No, 15484 Caldas De Reyes does not have a pool.
Does 15484 Caldas De Reyes have accessible units?
No, 15484 Caldas De Reyes does not have accessible units.
Does 15484 Caldas De Reyes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15484 Caldas De Reyes has units with dishwashers.

