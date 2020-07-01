1544 Pacific Beach Drive

Amenities
Welcome home to this single story 1Bdm 1Ba Pacific Beach apartment. Two tone paint, beautiful cherry laminate wood floors throughout. Nestled in a small boutique complex just a block from the lagoon, this unit features a large living room, kitchen with eat-in dining area, and upgrade cabinets and granite counters. All appliances included. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Lush green grounds with off street parking (parking rent); Pets with approval (Pet Rent); Tenant pays all utilities (utility rent).
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 4/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.