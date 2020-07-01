1544 Pacific Beach Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Welcome home to this single story 1Bdm 1Ba Pacific Beach apartment. Two tone paint, beautiful cherry laminate wood floors throughout. Nestled in a small boutique complex just a block from the lagoon, this unit features a large living room, kitchen with eat-in dining area, and upgrade cabinets and granite counters. All appliances included. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Lush green grounds with off street parking (parking rent); Pets with approval (Pet Rent); Tenant pays all utilities (utility rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 4/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.