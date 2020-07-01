All apartments in San Diego
1544 Pacific Beach Drive
1544 Pacific Beach Drive

1544 Pacific Beach Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1544 Pacific Beach Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome home to this single story 1Bdm 1Ba Pacific Beach apartment. Two tone paint, beautiful cherry laminate wood floors throughout. Nestled in a small boutique complex just a block from the lagoon, this unit features a large living room, kitchen with eat-in dining area, and upgrade cabinets and granite counters. All appliances included. Plenty of closet space, ceiling fans and mirrored closets. Lush green grounds with off street parking (parking rent); Pets with approval (Pet Rent); Tenant pays all utilities (utility rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Pacific Beach Drive have any available units?
1544 Pacific Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 Pacific Beach Drive have?
Some of 1544 Pacific Beach Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 Pacific Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Pacific Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Pacific Beach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 Pacific Beach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1544 Pacific Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1544 Pacific Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 1544 Pacific Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Pacific Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Pacific Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 1544 Pacific Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Pacific Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 1544 Pacific Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Pacific Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 Pacific Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

