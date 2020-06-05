15287 Maturin Dr 76

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court yoga

Beautiful one bedroom condo in RB. - Property Id: 111235



This beautiful upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the highly desirable "Villa Taviana Community" right off the 15 in the coveted Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, very close to the affluent and family friendly 4S Ranch and all its upscale shoppings. The property is within Poway school district. This ground level unit with outside patio has a very nice tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, wood floor in the living room, bedroom and hallway, granite counter top with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, as well as a covered parking space. Laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer included. Large patio off living room perfect for outdoor dining, BBQ and seating with spacious storage room. Water, garbage and sewage are included in rent.



The complex offers a fitness center, a huge yoga and boxing room, two pools, spas, a tennis court, community BBQ, a magnificent clubhouse to throw parties and meetings, kids playground and more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111235

Property Id 111235



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4808841)