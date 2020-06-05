All apartments in San Diego
15287 Maturin Dr 76

15287 Maturin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15287 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Beautiful one bedroom condo in RB. - Property Id: 111235

This beautiful upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is located in the highly desirable "Villa Taviana Community" right off the 15 in the coveted Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, very close to the affluent and family friendly 4S Ranch and all its upscale shoppings. The property is within Poway school district. This ground level unit with outside patio has a very nice tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, wood floor in the living room, bedroom and hallway, granite counter top with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, as well as a covered parking space. Laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer included. Large patio off living room perfect for outdoor dining, BBQ and seating with spacious storage room. Water, garbage and sewage are included in rent.

The complex offers a fitness center, a huge yoga and boxing room, two pools, spas, a tennis court, community BBQ, a magnificent clubhouse to throw parties and meetings, kids playground and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111235
Property Id 111235

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4808841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15287 Maturin Dr 76 have any available units?
15287 Maturin Dr 76 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15287 Maturin Dr 76 have?
Some of 15287 Maturin Dr 76's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15287 Maturin Dr 76 currently offering any rent specials?
15287 Maturin Dr 76 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15287 Maturin Dr 76 pet-friendly?
No, 15287 Maturin Dr 76 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15287 Maturin Dr 76 offer parking?
Yes, 15287 Maturin Dr 76 offers parking.
Does 15287 Maturin Dr 76 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15287 Maturin Dr 76 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15287 Maturin Dr 76 have a pool?
Yes, 15287 Maturin Dr 76 has a pool.
Does 15287 Maturin Dr 76 have accessible units?
No, 15287 Maturin Dr 76 does not have accessible units.
Does 15287 Maturin Dr 76 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15287 Maturin Dr 76 has units with dishwashers.
