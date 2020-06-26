15277 Maturin #53

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

RB Luxury 2 Br Townhome 2 car spots LaundryTEXT 858-815-3596 - AVAIL NOW MUST SEE Beautiful resort-style Villa Taviana MODERN 2 bedroom,2.5 bath townhome. Great private feeling location within the complex Dual master bedrooms. In-unit laundry.Granite and stainless kitchen+Washer/Dryer.Private balcony with storage.2 parking spaces.Water/Cable/Trash INCLUDED.Pay electricity only.Walk to Turtleback school,shops,mall.Nice HOA Pools, spas, tennis court, BBQ,playground.Easy Access to the freeway.NO PET please.Nicely carpeted.MUST SEE CHARMER!!!.Rent.was $2290 NOW $2190 & $2190 Deposit.Must have confirmed appointment.TEXT 858-815-3596 after you see the video and the pictures..



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4923766)