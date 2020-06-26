All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15277 Maturin #53
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

15277 Maturin #53

15277 Maturin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15277 Maturin Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
RB Luxury 2 Br Townhome 2 car spots LaundryTEXT 858-815-3596 - AVAIL NOW MUST SEE Beautiful resort-style Villa Taviana MODERN 2 bedroom,2.5 bath townhome. Great private feeling location within the complex Dual master bedrooms. In-unit laundry.Granite and stainless kitchen+Washer/Dryer.Private balcony with storage.2 parking spaces.Water/Cable/Trash INCLUDED.Pay electricity only.Walk to Turtleback school,shops,mall.Nice HOA Pools, spas, tennis court, BBQ,playground.Easy Access to the freeway.NO PET please.Nicely carpeted.MUST SEE CHARMER!!!.Rent.was $2290 NOW $2190 & $2190 Deposit.Must have confirmed appointment.TEXT 858-815-3596 after you see the video and the pictures..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15277 Maturin #53 have any available units?
15277 Maturin #53 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15277 Maturin #53 have?
Some of 15277 Maturin #53's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15277 Maturin #53 currently offering any rent specials?
15277 Maturin #53 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15277 Maturin #53 pet-friendly?
No, 15277 Maturin #53 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15277 Maturin #53 offer parking?
Yes, 15277 Maturin #53 offers parking.
Does 15277 Maturin #53 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15277 Maturin #53 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15277 Maturin #53 have a pool?
Yes, 15277 Maturin #53 has a pool.
Does 15277 Maturin #53 have accessible units?
No, 15277 Maturin #53 does not have accessible units.
Does 15277 Maturin #53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15277 Maturin #53 does not have units with dishwashers.
