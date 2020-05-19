All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 15174 Avenida Rorras.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
15174 Avenida Rorras
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:16 PM

15174 Avenida Rorras

15174 Avenida Rorras · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15174 Avenida Rorras, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a beautiful single story home with abundant, open living spaces. Located in quiet Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, one will find the neighborhood filled with homes of interesting architecture, well maintained landscaping, abundant retail and community amenities near by, and ... your next home. It is a place to relax and to find your life, while enjoying the expansive view of the Bernardo Heights Country Club & Golf Course.
The open architecture and vaulted ceilings of this contemporary home make for easy living and will accommodate a wide range of furnishings. A Fireplace graces the spacious Living Room and Dining Room. Kitchen features include; natural wood cabinets, white tile counter tops, and kitchen appliances: dishwasher, and electric range. The HVAC system will keep you and this home comfortable all year long. Rich colored, easy care hard wood flooring greets you at the front door and extends throughout the living spaces of the Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Ceramic tile is found in the kitchen, and all bathrooms. Quality wall to wall carpeting (neutral tone) appears throughout each bedroom of the house. TV and telephone cabling is installed in the appropriate rooms. Laundry equipment, both washer & dryer are located in the garage.
A concrete patio, perfect for summer evening dining and entertaining stretches across the back of the house. The Bernardo Heights Country Club & Golf Course gives this patio a relaxing vista point view protected by mature trees. Landscaping is maintained by the tenant and can be watered by timer controlled sprinklers.
This home is located in a friendly neighborhood, within walking distance of the area's middle school and high school. An efficient bus system helps you get your kids to the other schools within the community. Expect your family members to make friends very quickly. Schools servicing this neighborhood are well established and highly respected for their quality programs under the direction of the award winning Poway Unified School District. The Poway School District is one of the most sought after in the San Diego County. If you are an ‘involved parent, you will immediately notice the positive influence this can have.
A broad selection of convenience stores, restaurants, movie theaters, major retail outlets, and more, are close by in the Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Mountain, and Escondido retail centers. Regional and Community parks with playground & sports equipment are within a short driving distance. Tennis, swimming, spa and golf venues are easily accessed by those seeking outdoor recreation in the great San Diego weather.
Located only 1.5 miles from the nearest I-15 freeway entrance, Camino del Norte, the home is centrally and conveniently located, making access to the entire San Diego County a commuter’s dream. This Rancho Bernardo home is a great value.

TERMS & DISCLOSURES
Rancho Mesa Properties offers this property on a one year lease. Occupants may not have pets on the property. Smoking is strictly prohibited within the house. Tenant pays for all utilities and services except: trash collection and HOA fees.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15174 Avenida Rorras have any available units?
15174 Avenida Rorras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15174 Avenida Rorras have?
Some of 15174 Avenida Rorras's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15174 Avenida Rorras currently offering any rent specials?
15174 Avenida Rorras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15174 Avenida Rorras pet-friendly?
Yes, 15174 Avenida Rorras is pet friendly.
Does 15174 Avenida Rorras offer parking?
Yes, 15174 Avenida Rorras offers parking.
Does 15174 Avenida Rorras have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15174 Avenida Rorras offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15174 Avenida Rorras have a pool?
No, 15174 Avenida Rorras does not have a pool.
Does 15174 Avenida Rorras have accessible units?
No, 15174 Avenida Rorras does not have accessible units.
Does 15174 Avenida Rorras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15174 Avenida Rorras has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University