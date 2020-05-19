15174 Avenida Rorras

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

This is a beautiful single story home with abundant, open living spaces. Located in quiet Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, one will find the neighborhood filled with homes of interesting architecture, well maintained landscaping, abundant retail and community amenities near by, and ... your next home. It is a place to relax and to find your life, while enjoying the expansive view of the Bernardo Heights Country Club & Golf Course.

The open architecture and vaulted ceilings of this contemporary home make for easy living and will accommodate a wide range of furnishings. A Fireplace graces the spacious Living Room and Dining Room. Kitchen features include; natural wood cabinets, white tile counter tops, and kitchen appliances: dishwasher, and electric range. The HVAC system will keep you and this home comfortable all year long. Rich colored, easy care hard wood flooring greets you at the front door and extends throughout the living spaces of the Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Ceramic tile is found in the kitchen, and all bathrooms. Quality wall to wall carpeting (neutral tone) appears throughout each bedroom of the house. TV and telephone cabling is installed in the appropriate rooms. Laundry equipment, both washer & dryer are located in the garage.

A concrete patio, perfect for summer evening dining and entertaining stretches across the back of the house. The Bernardo Heights Country Club & Golf Course gives this patio a relaxing vista point view protected by mature trees. Landscaping is maintained by the tenant and can be watered by timer controlled sprinklers.

This home is located in a friendly neighborhood, within walking distance of the area's middle school and high school. An efficient bus system helps you get your kids to the other schools within the community. Expect your family members to make friends very quickly. Schools servicing this neighborhood are well established and highly respected for their quality programs under the direction of the award winning Poway Unified School District. The Poway School District is one of the most sought after in the San Diego County. If you are an ‘involved parent, you will immediately notice the positive influence this can have.

A broad selection of convenience stores, restaurants, movie theaters, major retail outlets, and more, are close by in the Rancho Bernardo, Carmel Mountain, and Escondido retail centers. Regional and Community parks with playground & sports equipment are within a short driving distance. Tennis, swimming, spa and golf venues are easily accessed by those seeking outdoor recreation in the great San Diego weather.

Located only 1.5 miles from the nearest I-15 freeway entrance, Camino del Norte, the home is centrally and conveniently located, making access to the entire San Diego County a commuter’s dream. This Rancho Bernardo home is a great value.



TERMS & DISCLOSURES

Rancho Mesa Properties offers this property on a one year lease. Occupants may not have pets on the property. Smoking is strictly prohibited within the house. Tenant pays for all utilities and services except: trash collection and HOA fees.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.