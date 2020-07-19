All apartments in San Diego
15134 Susita

15134 Susita Street · No Longer Available
Location

15134 Susita Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
15134 Susita Available 08/05/20 Terrific 4br/2Ba 2 Story House W/Pool and Spa - Fantastic 4Br/2.5Ba 2 Story House W/Pool and Spa
Large 1826 Sq FT,
Corner Lot
Newer Wood Floors downstairs
Carpet upstairs
Nice newer paint inside and out
A/C, Ceiling Fans , and F/P
Pool and Spa
Nice covered patio
2 Car Garage
Dryer Connection is gas only
Pool and Landscape service is included in your lease

Poway Schools, Walk to Rolling Hills Elementary School/Black Mountain Middle/Mt Carmel High

Small to Medium Pet ( Under 40 Lbs) MAY be considered W/ Additional Deposit

**Proof Of Renters Insurance is required before Move In**

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

Please note: This is an unfurnished rental- Furniture pictured is not available.

(RLNE3538063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15134 Susita have any available units?
15134 Susita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15134 Susita have?
Some of 15134 Susita's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15134 Susita currently offering any rent specials?
15134 Susita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15134 Susita pet-friendly?
Yes, 15134 Susita is pet friendly.
Does 15134 Susita offer parking?
Yes, 15134 Susita offers parking.
Does 15134 Susita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15134 Susita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15134 Susita have a pool?
Yes, 15134 Susita has a pool.
Does 15134 Susita have accessible units?
No, 15134 Susita does not have accessible units.
Does 15134 Susita have units with dishwashers?
No, 15134 Susita does not have units with dishwashers.
