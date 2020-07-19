Amenities
15134 Susita Available 08/05/20 Terrific 4br/2Ba 2 Story House W/Pool and Spa - Fantastic 4Br/2.5Ba 2 Story House W/Pool and Spa
Large 1826 Sq FT,
Corner Lot
Newer Wood Floors downstairs
Carpet upstairs
Nice newer paint inside and out
A/C, Ceiling Fans , and F/P
Pool and Spa
Nice covered patio
2 Car Garage
Dryer Connection is gas only
Pool and Landscape service is included in your lease
Poway Schools, Walk to Rolling Hills Elementary School/Black Mountain Middle/Mt Carmel High
Small to Medium Pet ( Under 40 Lbs) MAY be considered W/ Additional Deposit
**Proof Of Renters Insurance is required before Move In**
Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.
Please note: This is an unfurnished rental- Furniture pictured is not available.
(RLNE3538063)