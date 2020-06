Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

New, light and bright home with views out to the mountains. Downstairs en-suite bedroom, open living/dining and kitchen with double doors that open up to an outdoor room with fireplace. Two bedrooms upstairs with loft and office. Modern luxury amenities in this Design 39 school district and walking distance to the shopping center and restaurants. Call 858 361 5553 for details