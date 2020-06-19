Amenities

1501 Front St #504 Available 08/01/20 Bay view, 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Palermo building in the heart of Little Italy! - Located on the 5th floor of the highly desirable Palermo building. This west facing condo has stunning bay and city views throughout. Granite counters, custom tile and eat at kitchen bar area. Open floorplan with a large bedroom & spacious closet. Stackable washer & dryer in the unit. 1 assigned underground parking space. This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. The Palermo building offers high end amenities including: pool, hot tub, business center and fully equipped gym. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit. 6 month minimum lease required.



