San Diego, CA
1501 Front St #504
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1501 Front St #504

1501 Front Street · (858) 699-2886
Location

1501 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1501 Front St #504 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
1501 Front St #504 Available 08/01/20 Bay view, 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Palermo building in the heart of Little Italy! - Located on the 5th floor of the highly desirable Palermo building. This west facing condo has stunning bay and city views throughout. Granite counters, custom tile and eat at kitchen bar area. Open floorplan with a large bedroom & spacious closet. Stackable washer & dryer in the unit. 1 assigned underground parking space. This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. The Palermo building offers high end amenities including: pool, hot tub, business center and fully equipped gym. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit. 6 month minimum lease required.

(RLNE5796496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Front St #504 have any available units?
1501 Front St #504 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Front St #504 have?
Some of 1501 Front St #504's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Front St #504 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Front St #504 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Front St #504 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Front St #504 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Front St #504 offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Front St #504 does offer parking.
Does 1501 Front St #504 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Front St #504 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Front St #504 have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Front St #504 has a pool.
Does 1501 Front St #504 have accessible units?
No, 1501 Front St #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Front St #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Front St #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
