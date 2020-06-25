14966 Avenida Venusto #74

Amenities

Great Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home in Carmel Trails Rancho Bernardo - The lovely community of Carmel Trails features great amenities. Enjoy the use of a well maintained pool, large tennis courts, and a fitness center. Close to major shopping, great schools, and freeways, this community is one of the top sought after areas.



Located in the back lot of the community, this particular unit features minimal neighbors and is situated close to the pool and tennis courts. It also comes with two parking spaces (one covered and one uncovered).



As you enter the unit you immediately notice the custom dual master design and upgrades. The entry/foyer area provides plenty of distance between both bedrooms so that each can have privacy. Designed as a dual master the first bedroom is located directly across from the entry area.



The hall bathroom features granite counter tops and vanity and laminate flooring. This condo also has a well sized laundry area which comes equipped with a full sized washer and dryer, as well as, extra linen storage.



Down the hall you will find the spacious living and dining area. With a custom fireplace, this room will be the center stage for any social setting or tranquil get together. It has direct access to the balcony and outdoor storage area, as well as, the upgraded kitchen. The galley style kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances including stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.



The neutral carpet, designer curtains, and attached balcony highlight the master bedroom. Its direct access to a huge closet and upgraded master bath make it a comfortable master suite.



This condo will consider 1 pet with additional deposit and 25 lb. weight restriction.



Water, Trash, Sewer, Landscaper and Pool service are paid for.



Renters Insurance Required



(RLNE1892996)