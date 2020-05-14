All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14756 Carmel Ridge Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

14756 Carmel Ridge Rd

14756 Carmel Ridge Road · (619) 452-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14756 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Poway School District - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 Story House. House sits on golf course. Nice backyard. Gardener Included. Close to shopping, freeways, parks, and Poway schools.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Upgraded Kitchen and Bathrooms, Carpet/Tile Flooring, Granite Counter tops, 2 Car Garage. Central Heat and A/C. Patio with nice yard. 2 Sided Fireplace. Washer/Dryer Inside House. Small 1 Pet okay on approval. No Smoking. Trash Paid.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3403343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd have any available units?
14756 Carmel Ridge Rd has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd have?
Some of 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14756 Carmel Ridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14756 Carmel Ridge Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity