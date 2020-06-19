All apartments in San Diego
1465 Market Street

1465 Market St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1176369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1465 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Street front office space with concrete walls, fresh paint, and office furniture. Head back into the upgraded attached studio condo. This condo has laminate wood flooring, stainless appliances, and vaulted ceilings. The attached patio also has a handicap lift. No assigned parking, street only. Water and trash is included as well as two separate mailboxes.

DRE 01197438

Available Now
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,500

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Market Street have any available units?
1465 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Market Street have?
Some of 1465 Market Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Market Street offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Market Street does offer parking.
Does 1465 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Market Street have a pool?
No, 1465 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Market Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1465 Market Street has accessible units.
Does 1465 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
