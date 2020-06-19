1465 Market Street

Amenities
Street front office space with concrete walls, fresh paint, and office furniture. Head back into the upgraded attached studio condo. This condo has laminate wood flooring, stainless appliances, and vaulted ceilings. The attached patio also has a handicap lift. No assigned parking, street only. Water and trash is included as well as two separate mailboxes.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,500
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
