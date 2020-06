Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

1465 C St. #3606 Available 07/01/20 East Village Downtown 2BR / 2BA with LOFT & 2 Parking for RENT $2,700 - EAST VILLAGE AT UNION SQUARE DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO. ONE OF THE LARGEST FLOOR PLANS AT APPROX 1,430 SQ FT ,2 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS PLUS LOFT, 2 PARKING SPACES AND YOUR OWN PRIVATE ROOF TOP PATIO. ALL ON A CORNER LOCATION. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER& DRYER. WALK TO DOWNTOWN GAS LAMP, PETCO PARK, NEAR TROLLEY AND EASY FWY ACCESS, ACROSS FROM CITY COLLEGE



(RLNE4988381)