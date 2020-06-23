14645 Arroyo Hondo

Amenities
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** $6500 first months rent - Santa Luz - Beautiful Home for rent In Santa Luz- $1000 off first months rent- Move in Ready
Striking former model home set on a corner lot in the guard gated community of Santa Monica will exceed your every expectation. Private gated courtyard leads to the library with fireplace and custom built-ins, formal living/dining room, walk-in wine cellar, open chef's kitchen, posh master suite, media room, and game room is a home run! Entertain like a pro with resort pool, spa, trellis covered seating area, fireplace and detached casita your guests will love. This beautiful, fully furnished home, is available now for showings!
- Lease option of 6-12 months
- Rent $7500
- Deposit $7500
- Furnished
