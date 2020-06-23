14645 Arroyo Hondo

Amenities

pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities courtyard game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL** $6500 first months rent - Santa Luz - Beautiful Home for rent In Santa Luz- $1000 off first months rent- Move in Ready



Striking former model home set on a corner lot in the guard gated community of Santa Monica will exceed your every expectation. Private gated courtyard leads to the library with fireplace and custom built-ins, formal living/dining room, walk-in wine cellar, open chef's kitchen, posh master suite, media room, and game room is a home run! Entertain like a pro with resort pool, spa, trellis covered seating area, fireplace and detached casita your guests will love. This beautiful, fully furnished home, is available now for showings!



- Lease option of 6-12 months

- Rent $7500

- Deposit $7500

- Furnished



(RLNE4627261)