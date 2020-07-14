All apartments in San Diego
1463 Chalcedony St.

1463 Chalcedony Street · No Longer Available
Location

1463 Chalcedony Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
NEWLY REMODELED. FULLY FURNISHED. Pet Friendly. Act Now!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- 3 Fireplaces
- New tile flooring
- Vaulted Ceiling
- New fans
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full size Washer
- Full size Dryer
- Detached 1 Car Garage
- Street Parking
- Lots of Natural Light
- Dual Sinks in Master Bath
- Private Deck
- Recessed Lighting
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Mirrored Closet Doors in every bedroom
- Enclosed Yard
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Large Laundry Room
- Central Heat
- Ample Storage
- Private Balcony off Master Bedroom
- Walk to Restaurants
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walk to Mass Transit

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Chalcedony Townhomes HOA

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Detached 1 Car Garage, Street Parking
HOA NAME: Chalcedony Townhomes HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1995
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- 6 months or longer...
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent of $38
- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Benefit Package
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5662106)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

