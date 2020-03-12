All apartments in San Diego
14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA

14540 Caminito Saragossa · No Longer Available
14540 Caminito Saragossa, San Diego, CA 92130
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
pool
Call: 858-395-8533. This Sophisticated Home in Gated Montecito Community Boasts Spectacular Panoramic Views to the Ocean, Del Mar Country Club, Lake View & Fairbank Ranch Golf Course. Dramatic High Ceiling & Windows. Gleaming Wood Floor. All three Bedrooms are En Suite and Have Own View Balcony. Optional 4th BR/Office and one Bedroom Suite are on the Entry Level. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Slab Granite Countertops, Brand New High-end Range Top & Stainless Steel Appliances. See Supplement for More...

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA have any available units?
14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA have?
Some of 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA currently offering any rent specials?
14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA pet-friendly?
No, 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA offer parking?
No, 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA does not offer parking.
Does 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA have a pool?
Yes, 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA has a pool.
Does 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA have accessible units?
No, 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA does not have accessible units.
Does 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14540 Caminito SARAGOSSA has units with dishwashers.
