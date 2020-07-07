14536 Rutledge Square

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc61026055 ---- The beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,026 sqft house won\'t last long in this competitive rental market. Located close to shopping, dining, top-rated schools, and with quick access to the 15 and 56 freeways. Additional features include: -Secure, gated community -Chef\'s kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, large center island, ample storage, and informal dining area -Family room adjacent to kitchen features gas fireplace flanked by custom built-ins -Formal dining and living rooms have high ceilings and are bright and airy -All bedrooms located on second floor -Master bedroom features gas fireplace, walk-in closet with built-in storage, and spacious bathroom with soaking tub, glass shower, and dual sinks -Private, fenced backyard with patio space and tropical landscaping - perfect for entertaining -Plantation shutters, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, built-ins throughout -2-car attached garage -Central AC/heat -Washer/dryer included -Landscaper included -Community pool / spa / BBQ -Sorry - no pets Contact us today to schedule a showing! Available 7/1. Rent $3,600/mo. Deposit $3,800. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 2 Car Garage 2 Gas Fireplaces Central Ac / Heat Chef\'s Kitchen Community Pool / Spa / Bbq Gated Community Granite Counter Tops Plantation Shutters Private Backyard With Patio Washer / Dryer Wood Floors