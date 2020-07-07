All apartments in San Diego
14536 Rutledge Square

14536 Rutledge Square · No Longer Available
Location

14536 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc61026055 ---- The beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,026 sqft house won\'t last long in this competitive rental market. Located close to shopping, dining, top-rated schools, and with quick access to the 15 and 56 freeways. Additional features include: -Secure, gated community -Chef\'s kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, large center island, ample storage, and informal dining area -Family room adjacent to kitchen features gas fireplace flanked by custom built-ins -Formal dining and living rooms have high ceilings and are bright and airy -All bedrooms located on second floor -Master bedroom features gas fireplace, walk-in closet with built-in storage, and spacious bathroom with soaking tub, glass shower, and dual sinks -Private, fenced backyard with patio space and tropical landscaping - perfect for entertaining -Plantation shutters, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, built-ins throughout -2-car attached garage -Central AC/heat -Washer/dryer included -Landscaper included -Community pool / spa / BBQ -Sorry - no pets Contact us today to schedule a showing! Available 7/1. Rent $3,600/mo. Deposit $3,800. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance. Tenant responsible for all utilities. 2 Car Garage 2 Gas Fireplaces Central Ac / Heat Chef\'s Kitchen Community Pool / Spa / Bbq Gated Community Granite Counter Tops Plantation Shutters Private Backyard With Patio Washer / Dryer Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14536 Rutledge Square have any available units?
14536 Rutledge Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14536 Rutledge Square have?
Some of 14536 Rutledge Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14536 Rutledge Square currently offering any rent specials?
14536 Rutledge Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14536 Rutledge Square pet-friendly?
No, 14536 Rutledge Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14536 Rutledge Square offer parking?
Yes, 14536 Rutledge Square offers parking.
Does 14536 Rutledge Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14536 Rutledge Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14536 Rutledge Square have a pool?
Yes, 14536 Rutledge Square has a pool.
Does 14536 Rutledge Square have accessible units?
No, 14536 Rutledge Square does not have accessible units.
Does 14536 Rutledge Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 14536 Rutledge Square does not have units with dishwashers.

