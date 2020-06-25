All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

1452 Oliver Avenue

1452 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1452 Oliver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Luxury Townhouse walking distance to shops, beach (1 miles to PB Pier), parks and only two blocks from the bay very very nice!

This amazing place features a bedroom and a bathroom downstairs, two bedrooms two full bathrooms upstairs. Living room with a fire place, dinning room, upgrade granite counter tops in the kitchen, Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, two way fireplace, balcony, deep tub and shower.

There is 1 car garage and 1 guest space (drive way).
No pets, credit check and background required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 Oliver Avenue have any available units?
1452 Oliver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 Oliver Avenue have?
Some of 1452 Oliver Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 Oliver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Oliver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Oliver Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1452 Oliver Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1452 Oliver Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1452 Oliver Avenue offers parking.
Does 1452 Oliver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 Oliver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Oliver Avenue have a pool?
No, 1452 Oliver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1452 Oliver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1452 Oliver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 Oliver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1452 Oliver Avenue has units with dishwashers.
