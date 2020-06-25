1452 Oliver Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Townhouse walking distance to shops, beach (1 miles to PB Pier), parks and only two blocks from the bay very very nice!



This amazing place features a bedroom and a bathroom downstairs, two bedrooms two full bathrooms upstairs. Living room with a fire place, dinning room, upgrade granite counter tops in the kitchen, Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, two way fireplace, balcony, deep tub and shower.



There is 1 car garage and 1 guest space (drive way).

No pets, credit check and background required.