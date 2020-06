Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

(MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) Polished Gem Inside! 4BR w/ Garage & Yard! - (MILITARY/FIRST RESPONDERS DISCOUNT - $2295/MONTH / NORMAL RENT - $2495) This Rare 4br 2ba unit has recently received a top to bottom refresher! Home was updated with a warm tone painting, kitchen cabinets refinished in bright white, kitchen countertops refinished to look like granite and all bedrooms have received new upgraded carpeting. 4 bedrooms provide ample and private space for a family! Garage provides parking plus extra storage shelving, workshop table and w/d hook-ups (dryer is gas - CHEAPER!). Backyard features large fully covered patio area in addition to the yard. Interior Pics to follow! Outside scheduled to be painted by end of year!



No Pets Allowed



