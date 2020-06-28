Amenities

14504 Janal Way Available 09/14/19 Penasquitos, 14504 Janal Wy, 1BR/BA Down, CA Sun Room, AC, 2 Fireplaces, 2 Car Garage. - Spacious 2 story home conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and access to the 15 fwy, 56 fwy and HOV lanes. 1 Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Downstairs bathroom has wood floors and a walk in shower. Living room has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a fireplace. Formal dining room has wood floors and plantation shutters. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has wood floors and tile counters. Approxiamtely 471 sqft CA Sun Room has tile floors and 2 ceiling fans with light fixtures. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings and a built in workstation. Bedroom #3 has vaulted ceilings. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bathroom has vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, plantation shutters, double sinks and a sunken tub/shower combo. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and built in storage cabinets.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



