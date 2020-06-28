All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

14504 Janal Way

14504 Janal Way · No Longer Available
Location

14504 Janal Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
14504 Janal Way Available 09/14/19 Penasquitos, 14504 Janal Wy, 1BR/BA Down, CA Sun Room, AC, 2 Fireplaces, 2 Car Garage. - Spacious 2 story home conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and access to the 15 fwy, 56 fwy and HOV lanes. 1 Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Downstairs bathroom has wood floors and a walk in shower. Living room has wood floors, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a fireplace. Formal dining room has wood floors and plantation shutters. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a fireplace. Eat in kitchen has wood floors and tile counters. Approxiamtely 471 sqft CA Sun Room has tile floors and 2 ceiling fans with light fixtures. Bedroom #2 has vaulted ceilings and a built in workstation. Bedroom #3 has vaulted ceilings. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bathroom has vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, plantation shutters, double sinks and a sunken tub/shower combo. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and built in storage cabinets.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5075975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14504 Janal Way have any available units?
14504 Janal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14504 Janal Way have?
Some of 14504 Janal Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14504 Janal Way currently offering any rent specials?
14504 Janal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14504 Janal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14504 Janal Way is pet friendly.
Does 14504 Janal Way offer parking?
Yes, 14504 Janal Way offers parking.
Does 14504 Janal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14504 Janal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14504 Janal Way have a pool?
No, 14504 Janal Way does not have a pool.
Does 14504 Janal Way have accessible units?
No, 14504 Janal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14504 Janal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14504 Janal Way has units with dishwashers.
