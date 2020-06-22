Amenities

14470 Callejon Musica Available 01/25/19 Ocean Views 5BR, 3BA in Rancho Penasquitos - High on a hill w/Ocean Views! Enjoy the scene from huge trex deck from the master bedroom or patio off the family room! Beautiful 5BR home w/ updated kitchen & baths. One Bed/Bath downstairs. Cherry Cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, incl. new microwave, Bosch DW, wine fridge. Built-in breakfast nook w cherry table & lots of storage. New wood flooring in LR. Gas fireplace in Family Room. Newer windows throughout. Quiet area, great Poway Schools. No Pets, No Smoking. Minimum 1 Year Lease



To be sent rental criteria & links to a virtual tour, you can visit our website at www.SDRentalProperties.com, navigate to the property, click Details, click Contact Us and fill out a guest card. It is advisable to know your credit scores before applying. Minimum Screening Criteria Are:

Minimum Experian FICO 2 score 680+

No more than 10% negative credit lines

Minimum verifiable income 2.5 x the monthly Rent

No evictions, No criminal



No Pets Allowed



