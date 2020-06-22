All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14470 Callejon Musica

14470 Callejon Musica · No Longer Available
Location

14470 Callejon Musica, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
14470 Callejon Musica Available 01/25/19 Ocean Views 5BR, 3BA in Rancho Penasquitos - High on a hill w/Ocean Views! Enjoy the scene from huge trex deck from the master bedroom or patio off the family room! Beautiful 5BR home w/ updated kitchen & baths. One Bed/Bath downstairs. Cherry Cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, incl. new microwave, Bosch DW, wine fridge. Built-in breakfast nook w cherry table & lots of storage. New wood flooring in LR. Gas fireplace in Family Room. Newer windows throughout. Quiet area, great Poway Schools. No Pets, No Smoking. Minimum 1 Year Lease

To be sent rental criteria & links to a virtual tour, you can visit our website at www.SDRentalProperties.com, navigate to the property, click Details, click Contact Us and fill out a guest card. It is advisable to know your credit scores before applying. Minimum Screening Criteria Are:
Minimum Experian FICO 2 score 680+
No more than 10% negative credit lines
Minimum verifiable income 2.5 x the monthly Rent
No evictions, No criminal

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3297411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14470 Callejon Musica have any available units?
14470 Callejon Musica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14470 Callejon Musica have?
Some of 14470 Callejon Musica's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14470 Callejon Musica currently offering any rent specials?
14470 Callejon Musica isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14470 Callejon Musica pet-friendly?
No, 14470 Callejon Musica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14470 Callejon Musica offer parking?
No, 14470 Callejon Musica does not offer parking.
Does 14470 Callejon Musica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14470 Callejon Musica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14470 Callejon Musica have a pool?
No, 14470 Callejon Musica does not have a pool.
Does 14470 Callejon Musica have accessible units?
No, 14470 Callejon Musica does not have accessible units.
Does 14470 Callejon Musica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14470 Callejon Musica has units with dishwashers.
