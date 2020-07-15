All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1443 31st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1443 31st St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1443 31st St

1443 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1443 31st Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
new construction
Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Tall Ceilings, Yard & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW! ***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB FRONT HOUSE OCCUPANTS***

Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in South Park featuring approximately 500 SF of living space over one level. This newly constructed auxiliary dwelling unit (ADU) shares a lot with a front house. The ADU boasts:
-Secure gated entry and private yard w/ water fountain feature!
-Covered outdoor patio w/ ceiling fan
-Custom front accordion glass doors set unique first impression
-Mini-split heating & A/C system
-Contemporary kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry!
-Vaulted ceilings throughout opens up space nicely
-Bright living area & two bedrooms
-Bathroom w/ stall shower & custom exhaust fan w/ night mode
-Stacked washer/dryer provided in unit!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2225
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max under 30lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9q3pNUASZ4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: South Park
- FLOORING: Concrete
- PARKING: Street parking only
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash. Tenants to reimburse landlord flat fee of $50/month for water and gas usage. Tenants to reimburse landlord $25/month for electricity usage until submeter is installed at unit.
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for maintaining landscaping within fence around back house
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2017

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: outdoor ceiling fan with missing light fixture globe & fountain. Tenants are prohibited from accessing spa or storage shed. Tenants to reimburse landlord flat fee of $50/month for water and gas usage. Tenants to reimburse landlord $25/month for electricity usage until submeter is installed at unit.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5491958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 31st St have any available units?
1443 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 31st St have?
Some of 1443 31st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
1443 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1443 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 1443 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 1443 31st St offers parking.
Does 1443 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 31st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 31st St have a pool?
No, 1443 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 1443 31st St have accessible units?
No, 1443 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 31st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 31st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University