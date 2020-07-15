1443 31st St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub new construction

Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Tall Ceilings, Yard & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW! ***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB FRONT HOUSE OCCUPANTS***



Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in South Park featuring approximately 500 SF of living space over one level. This newly constructed auxiliary dwelling unit (ADU) shares a lot with a front house. The ADU boasts:

-Secure gated entry and private yard w/ water fountain feature!

-Covered outdoor patio w/ ceiling fan

-Custom front accordion glass doors set unique first impression

-Mini-split heating & A/C system

-Contemporary kitchen features all stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry!

-Vaulted ceilings throughout opens up space nicely

-Bright living area & two bedrooms

-Bathroom w/ stall shower & custom exhaust fan w/ night mode

-Stacked washer/dryer provided in unit!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2225

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max under 30lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9q3pNUASZ4

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: South Park

- FLOORING: Concrete

- PARKING: Street parking only

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash. Tenants to reimburse landlord flat fee of $50/month for water and gas usage. Tenants to reimburse landlord $25/month for electricity usage until submeter is installed at unit.

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for maintaining landscaping within fence around back house

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2017



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: outdoor ceiling fan with missing light fixture globe & fountain. Tenants are prohibited from accessing spa or storage shed. Tenants to reimburse landlord flat fee of $50/month for water and gas usage. Tenants to reimburse landlord $25/month for electricity usage until submeter is installed at unit.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5491958)