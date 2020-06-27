14257 Barrymore Street

Amenities

SINGLE STORY WITH VIEW - 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with attached 2 car garage located off the north end of Black Mountain Rd.



This home offers an open floor plan with a formal living room, dining room and family room off of the kitchen. There is an indoor laundry room with space for a full size washer and dryer



Inside you will find

*New tile floors in all of the living spaces

*Custom baseboards

*New paint

*Ceiling fans in every room

*Brick fireplace in the living room



the kitchen has lots of cupboard space with tile counters and gas cooktop



The bedrooms are a generous size.



The master bath offers

*Solid surface counters

*Newer fixtures

*Newer cabinets

*Dual sinks



Outside the is a relaxing backyard with great mountain views.



For more information or an appointment to view this property pleas contact K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045



You can apply online at our website klpartnerspm.com and click on "find a home" go to this address and click on the "apply" button to get started.



CA BRE LIC #01877647



