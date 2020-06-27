14257 Barrymore Street

Amenities
SINGLE STORY WITH VIEW - 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with attached 2 car garage located off the north end of Black Mountain Rd.
This home offers an open floor plan with a formal living room, dining room and family room off of the kitchen. There is an indoor laundry room with space for a full size washer and dryer
Inside you will find
*New tile floors in all of the living spaces
*Custom baseboards
*New paint
*Ceiling fans in every room
*Brick fireplace in the living room
the kitchen has lots of cupboard space with tile counters and gas cooktop
The bedrooms are a generous size.
The master bath offers
*Solid surface counters
*Newer fixtures
*Newer cabinets
*Dual sinks
Outside the is a relaxing backyard with great mountain views.
