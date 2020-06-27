All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

14257 Barrymore Street

14257 Barrymore Street · No Longer Available
Location

14257 Barrymore Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SINGLE STORY WITH VIEW - 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home with attached 2 car garage located off the north end of Black Mountain Rd.

This home offers an open floor plan with a formal living room, dining room and family room off of the kitchen. There is an indoor laundry room with space for a full size washer and dryer

Inside you will find
*New tile floors in all of the living spaces
*Custom baseboards
*New paint
*Ceiling fans in every room
*Brick fireplace in the living room

the kitchen has lots of cupboard space with tile counters and gas cooktop

The bedrooms are a generous size.

The master bath offers
*Solid surface counters
*Newer fixtures
*Newer cabinets
*Dual sinks

Outside the is a relaxing backyard with great mountain views.

For more information or an appointment to view this property pleas contact K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at our website klpartnerspm.com and click on "find a home" go to this address and click on the "apply" button to get started.

CA BRE LIC #01877647

(RLNE5024996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14257 Barrymore Street have any available units?
14257 Barrymore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14257 Barrymore Street have?
Some of 14257 Barrymore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14257 Barrymore Street currently offering any rent specials?
14257 Barrymore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14257 Barrymore Street pet-friendly?
No, 14257 Barrymore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14257 Barrymore Street offer parking?
Yes, 14257 Barrymore Street offers parking.
Does 14257 Barrymore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14257 Barrymore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14257 Barrymore Street have a pool?
No, 14257 Barrymore Street does not have a pool.
Does 14257 Barrymore Street have accessible units?
No, 14257 Barrymore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14257 Barrymore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14257 Barrymore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
