Amenities
14152 Stoney Gate Place Available 05/28/20 $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS!!! GREAT LOCATION!! - $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This light and bright 3BR, 2.5BA home has 1,539 sq. ft. of beautiful living space. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring through out. The living room has a stone framed fireplace to cozy up to and gorgeous golf course views from the the backyard. This property is the home for you and will not last long! This property is a must see!
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Central A/C
- Central Heat
- Living Room
- Dining room
- Breakfast Bar
- Laminate Flooring Throughout
- Tile Floors in Bathrooms
- Master Bedroom Has a Walk In Closet
- Washer/Dryer in Garage
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Fenced Backyard with a Pergola
- Golf Course Views
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING:Attached 2 Car Garage
HOA NAME: Carmel Mountain Ranch HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1989
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA and Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/ql5Nr_K7_OI
* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.
** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.
***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.
****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.
***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY
****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.
******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.
******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.
********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799
(RLNE2666211)