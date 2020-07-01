Amenities

14152 Stoney Gate Place Available 05/28/20 $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS!!! GREAT LOCATION!! - $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This light and bright 3BR, 2.5BA home has 1,539 sq. ft. of beautiful living space. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring through out. The living room has a stone framed fireplace to cozy up to and gorgeous golf course views from the the backyard. This property is the home for you and will not last long! This property is a must see!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Fireplace in Living Room

- Central A/C

- Central Heat

- Living Room

- Dining room

- Breakfast Bar

- Laminate Flooring Throughout

- Tile Floors in Bathrooms

- Master Bedroom Has a Walk In Closet

- Washer/Dryer in Garage

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- Fenced Backyard with a Pergola

- Golf Course Views



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING:Attached 2 Car Garage

HOA NAME: Carmel Mountain Ranch HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1989

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA and Gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/ql5Nr_K7_OI



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE2666211)