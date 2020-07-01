All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

14152 Stoney Gate Place

14152 Stoney Gate Place · No Longer Available
Location

14152 Stoney Gate Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
14152 Stoney Gate Place Available 05/28/20 $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS!!! GREAT LOCATION!! - $500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This light and bright 3BR, 2.5BA home has 1,539 sq. ft. of beautiful living space. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring through out. The living room has a stone framed fireplace to cozy up to and gorgeous golf course views from the the backyard. This property is the home for you and will not last long! This property is a must see!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Microwave
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fireplace in Living Room
- Central A/C
- Central Heat
- Living Room
- Dining room
- Breakfast Bar
- Laminate Flooring Throughout
- Tile Floors in Bathrooms
- Master Bedroom Has a Walk In Closet
- Washer/Dryer in Garage
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Fenced Backyard with a Pergola
- Golf Course Views

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING:Attached 2 Car Garage
HOA NAME: Carmel Mountain Ranch HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1989
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA and Gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/ql5Nr_K7_OI

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2666211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14152 Stoney Gate Place have any available units?
14152 Stoney Gate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14152 Stoney Gate Place have?
Some of 14152 Stoney Gate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14152 Stoney Gate Place currently offering any rent specials?
14152 Stoney Gate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14152 Stoney Gate Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14152 Stoney Gate Place is pet friendly.
Does 14152 Stoney Gate Place offer parking?
Yes, 14152 Stoney Gate Place offers parking.
Does 14152 Stoney Gate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14152 Stoney Gate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14152 Stoney Gate Place have a pool?
No, 14152 Stoney Gate Place does not have a pool.
Does 14152 Stoney Gate Place have accessible units?
No, 14152 Stoney Gate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14152 Stoney Gate Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14152 Stoney Gate Place has units with dishwashers.

