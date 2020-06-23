All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1

14129 Brent Wilsey Place · No Longer Available
Location

14129 Brent Wilsey Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Carmel Mountain Ranch - Townhome - Please contact Terry with Premier Properties Management (619) 889-5092 to make an appointment to see this beautiful, turnkey condo.

***MOVE IN BY March 20th, GET $300 OFF 1st MONTH RENT***

Carmel Mountain Ranch stylish townhome featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, with 1100 square feet of living space, highlighted by a master suite with walk-in closet, a cozy glass rocks fireplace, spacious balcony, direct-access single garage, and an additional reserved parking space. Beautiful hardwood flooring, contemporary window shutters, whole house water filtration system, whole house fan and ceiling fans, wi-fi connected garage door opener and designer dcor accents throughout. Kitchen is complete with granite countertops, a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Washer and dryer within unit included. Complex amenities include a swimming pool with jacuzzi and playground. An abundance of shopping and dining choices within walking distance, and the nearby 15 and 56 Freeways make it a swift drive to the beach. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets allowed. Located at 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1. Available March 9th. Please contact Terry with Premier Properties Management to make an appointment to see this beautiful, turnkey condo. DRE #01377322

(RLNE4705394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 have any available units?
14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 have?
Some of 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
