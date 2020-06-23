Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

Carmel Mountain Ranch - Townhome - Please contact Terry with Premier Properties Management (619) 889-5092 to make an appointment to see this beautiful, turnkey condo.



***MOVE IN BY March 20th, GET $300 OFF 1st MONTH RENT***



Carmel Mountain Ranch stylish townhome featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, with 1100 square feet of living space, highlighted by a master suite with walk-in closet, a cozy glass rocks fireplace, spacious balcony, direct-access single garage, and an additional reserved parking space. Beautiful hardwood flooring, contemporary window shutters, whole house water filtration system, whole house fan and ceiling fans, wi-fi connected garage door opener and designer dcor accents throughout. Kitchen is complete with granite countertops, a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Washer and dryer within unit included. Complex amenities include a swimming pool with jacuzzi and playground. An abundance of shopping and dining choices within walking distance, and the nearby 15 and 56 Freeways make it a swift drive to the beach. Utilities not included. Sorry, no pets allowed. Located at 14129 Brent Wilsey Place, Unit 1. Available March 9th. Please contact Terry with Premier Properties Management to make an appointment to see this beautiful, turnkey condo. DRE #01377322



(RLNE4705394)