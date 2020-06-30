14091 Montfort Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3B/3BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, Bonus Room, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/3BA house with bonus room house located within cul de sac available for lease in Carmel Mountain Ranch featuring approximately 2,458 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature beautiful tile flooring throughout. Carpet located upstairs only. Large windows throughout provide great natural light. Upgraded kitchen features ample cabinet space with refrigerator, stove/oven microwave and dishwasher. Laundry room includes washer and dryer, built in cabinetry and utility sink. Large wrap around backyard with patio accessible through dining/kitchen area. Large master bedroom with attached bath feature dual sinks, soaking tub and oversized shower stall. Property located near I-15 freeway within close proximity of stores and restaurants!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3370

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h30N_XiYN3s

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider two pets



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Sabre Springs/Carmel Mountain Ranch

- FLOORING: tile, carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1994



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: as is items: backyard lighting, wand for blinds on back door, fireplaces

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



