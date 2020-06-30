All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14091 Montfort Ct
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

14091 Montfort Ct

14091 Montfort Court · No Longer Available
Location

14091 Montfort Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/3BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, Bonus Room, Washer/Dryer and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/3BA house with bonus room house located within cul de sac available for lease in Carmel Mountain Ranch featuring approximately 2,458 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature beautiful tile flooring throughout. Carpet located upstairs only. Large windows throughout provide great natural light. Upgraded kitchen features ample cabinet space with refrigerator, stove/oven microwave and dishwasher. Laundry room includes washer and dryer, built in cabinetry and utility sink. Large wrap around backyard with patio accessible through dining/kitchen area. Large master bedroom with attached bath feature dual sinks, soaking tub and oversized shower stall. Property located near I-15 freeway within close proximity of stores and restaurants!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3370
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h30N_XiYN3s
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider two pets

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Sabre Springs/Carmel Mountain Ranch
- FLOORING: tile, carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1994

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: as is items: backyard lighting, wand for blinds on back door, fireplaces
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5301628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14091 Montfort Ct have any available units?
14091 Montfort Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14091 Montfort Ct have?
Some of 14091 Montfort Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14091 Montfort Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14091 Montfort Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14091 Montfort Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 14091 Montfort Ct is pet friendly.
Does 14091 Montfort Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14091 Montfort Ct offers parking.
Does 14091 Montfort Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14091 Montfort Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14091 Montfort Ct have a pool?
No, 14091 Montfort Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14091 Montfort Ct have accessible units?
No, 14091 Montfort Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14091 Montfort Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14091 Montfort Ct has units with dishwashers.

