Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

1409 Opal St

1409 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Opal Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Detailed video here: https://youtu.be/8_wgzmO46N0 This fully-furnished coastal paradise is nestled on a quiet street in North PB. Kate Sessions Park is 1 mile to the east, & the beach is less than 1 mile west! Modern architecture & high-end finishes make each living space the perfect spot to unwind or entertain. Fully stocked kitchen offers top-grade appliances. Enjoy breathtaking VIEWS from the 2nd story master, bonus room & rooftop deck. 1 BD & 1 full BA downstairs. Surround sound, 8 TV's, just move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Opal St have any available units?
1409 Opal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Opal St have?
Some of 1409 Opal St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Opal St currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Opal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Opal St pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Opal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1409 Opal St offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Opal St offers parking.
Does 1409 Opal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Opal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Opal St have a pool?
No, 1409 Opal St does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Opal St have accessible units?
No, 1409 Opal St does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Opal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Opal St has units with dishwashers.

