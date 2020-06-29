1409 Opal St

Amenities

Detailed video here: https://youtu.be/8_wgzmO46N0 This fully-furnished coastal paradise is nestled on a quiet street in North PB. Kate Sessions Park is 1 mile to the east, & the beach is less than 1 mile west! Modern architecture & high-end finishes make each living space the perfect spot to unwind or entertain. Fully stocked kitchen offers top-grade appliances. Enjoy breathtaking VIEWS from the 2nd story master, bonus room & rooftop deck. 1 BD & 1 full BA downstairs. Surround sound, 8 TV's, just move in!