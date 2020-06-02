13934 Mennonite

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This spacious home is located on a well kept, quiet street in beautiful Penasquitos Bluffs. Boasting 3 fireplaces, 2 decks with amazing views, a large updated kitchen, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full baths, this home is perfect for enjoying leisurely days or for entertaining guests. kitchen has granite counter tops, ample cupboards, a large gas stove, oven, microwave and a view! The expansive Master bedroom opens to a deck, has a fireplace, a gorgeous bathroom with over-sized tub, and a large walk-in closet.