All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13934 Mennonite.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13934 Mennonite
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

13934 Mennonite

13934 Mennonite Pt · (858) 945-3004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13934 Mennonite Pt, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious home is located on a well kept, quiet street in beautiful Penasquitos Bluffs. Boasting 3 fireplaces, 2 decks with amazing views, a large updated kitchen, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full baths, this home is perfect for enjoying leisurely days or for entertaining guests. kitchen has granite counter tops, ample cupboards, a large gas stove, oven, microwave and a view! The expansive Master bedroom opens to a deck, has a fireplace, a gorgeous bathroom with over-sized tub, and a large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13934 Mennonite have any available units?
13934 Mennonite has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13934 Mennonite have?
Some of 13934 Mennonite's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13934 Mennonite currently offering any rent specials?
13934 Mennonite isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13934 Mennonite pet-friendly?
No, 13934 Mennonite is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13934 Mennonite offer parking?
Yes, 13934 Mennonite does offer parking.
Does 13934 Mennonite have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13934 Mennonite does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13934 Mennonite have a pool?
No, 13934 Mennonite does not have a pool.
Does 13934 Mennonite have accessible units?
No, 13934 Mennonite does not have accessible units.
Does 13934 Mennonite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13934 Mennonite has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13934 Mennonite?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity