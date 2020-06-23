13911 Rancho Solana Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning Large 5BD/5.5BA Home in Guard Gated Community With Ocean Views! - Rancho Pacifica provides a gorgeous, well kept 24 hour security guard gated community, with this beautifully upgraded home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,370 square ft, air conditioning, 3 car garage, new hardwood floors, upgraded plumbing and light fixtures, office with built in shelving and coffered ceiling, living room off the entry has soaring high vaulted ceiling and fireplace, family room has high vaulted ceiling with beams, fireplace and built in bar area, dining room with lit shelving built ins. Kitchen is new with commercial brand appliances, custom island, 3 ovens, 6 gas burner stove, butler's pantry with large walk in. Back yard is great for entertaining or relaxing with outdoor fireplace, built in bar and BBQ, pool and spa. Master is on main level with seating area and french doors leading to the back yard, en suite has two commode rooms, large shower, spa tub, and dual vanities. Junior Master and en suite upstairs with remaining bedrooms. Located near shopping, dining, Fair Banks and Farms Golf Courses, Del Mar Race Track home to horse races, music events, and the yearly fair. PERFECT FOR EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH SPACIOUS AND SEPARATED MASTER SUITES!



Renter's Liability Insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy, one pet under 50 lbs may be considered on a case by cases basis with increase to deposit and rent, and pet screening profile. Washer/dryer, Fridge and Landscaper, pool and security alarm provided by Owner.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



(RLNE4563227)