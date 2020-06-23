All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13911 Rancho Solana Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13911 Rancho Solana Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13911 Rancho Solana Trl

13911 Rancho Solana Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13911 Rancho Solana Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Large 5BD/5.5BA Home in Guard Gated Community With Ocean Views! - Rancho Pacifica provides a gorgeous, well kept 24 hour security guard gated community, with this beautifully upgraded home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, 6,370 square ft, air conditioning, 3 car garage, new hardwood floors, upgraded plumbing and light fixtures, office with built in shelving and coffered ceiling, living room off the entry has soaring high vaulted ceiling and fireplace, family room has high vaulted ceiling with beams, fireplace and built in bar area, dining room with lit shelving built ins. Kitchen is new with commercial brand appliances, custom island, 3 ovens, 6 gas burner stove, butler's pantry with large walk in. Back yard is great for entertaining or relaxing with outdoor fireplace, built in bar and BBQ, pool and spa. Master is on main level with seating area and french doors leading to the back yard, en suite has two commode rooms, large shower, spa tub, and dual vanities. Junior Master and en suite upstairs with remaining bedrooms. Located near shopping, dining, Fair Banks and Farms Golf Courses, Del Mar Race Track home to horse races, music events, and the yearly fair. PERFECT FOR EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH SPACIOUS AND SEPARATED MASTER SUITES!

Renter's Liability Insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy, one pet under 50 lbs may be considered on a case by cases basis with increase to deposit and rent, and pet screening profile. Washer/dryer, Fridge and Landscaper, pool and security alarm provided by Owner.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE4563227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13911 Rancho Solana Trl have any available units?
13911 Rancho Solana Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13911 Rancho Solana Trl have?
Some of 13911 Rancho Solana Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13911 Rancho Solana Trl currently offering any rent specials?
13911 Rancho Solana Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13911 Rancho Solana Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13911 Rancho Solana Trl is pet friendly.
Does 13911 Rancho Solana Trl offer parking?
Yes, 13911 Rancho Solana Trl does offer parking.
Does 13911 Rancho Solana Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13911 Rancho Solana Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13911 Rancho Solana Trl have a pool?
Yes, 13911 Rancho Solana Trl has a pool.
Does 13911 Rancho Solana Trl have accessible units?
No, 13911 Rancho Solana Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 13911 Rancho Solana Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13911 Rancho Solana Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University