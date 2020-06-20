All apartments in San Diego
1388 Kettner Blvd., Unit 1103

1388 Kettner Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Gorgeous Two Bedroom at the New Savina Development - Enjoy spectacular water views while dining al fresco from your spacious patio. Brand new, be the first!!! Savina is downtown's newest luxury highrise with open interiors adorning natural light. Expansive windows, hardwood flooring, front-load washer/dryer, European-inspired wood veneer cabinetry, Thermador refrigerator, gas cooktop, & integrated cabinet-front. Enjoy the lush pool & terrace w/cabanas, fireplace, spa, steam room, stylish business lounge, gym, lounge w/chef-par kitchen, billiards & veranda.

Savina Amenities include: Concierge, 24/7 security, Pet walk/relief area within the complex. Outdoor lounges with BBQ & table tennis. Indoor swing lounge, Outdoor heated pool and spa with cabanas and a rock water feature. Outdoor Yoga mat. Community Gym, Community Indoor lounge with large TV, shuffle board, billiard table, all overlooking the gorgeous bay front and the city.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767554)

