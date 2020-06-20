1388 Kettner Blvd., Unit 1103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court yoga

Gorgeous Two Bedroom at the New Savina Development - Enjoy spectacular water views while dining al fresco from your spacious patio. Brand new, be the first!!! Savina is downtown's newest luxury highrise with open interiors adorning natural light. Expansive windows, hardwood flooring, front-load washer/dryer, European-inspired wood veneer cabinetry, Thermador refrigerator, gas cooktop, & integrated cabinet-front. Enjoy the lush pool & terrace w/cabanas, fireplace, spa, steam room, stylish business lounge, gym, lounge w/chef-par kitchen, billiards & veranda.



Savina Amenities include: Concierge, 24/7 security, Pet walk/relief area within the complex. Outdoor lounges with BBQ & table tennis. Indoor swing lounge, Outdoor heated pool and spa with cabanas and a rock water feature. Outdoor Yoga mat. Community Gym, Community Indoor lounge with large TV, shuffle board, billiard table, all overlooking the gorgeous bay front and the city.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5767554)