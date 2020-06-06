All apartments in San Diego
13826 Fontanelle Pl
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

13826 Fontanelle Pl

13826 Fontanelle Place · No Longer Available
Location

13826 Fontanelle Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now: WALK to Shoal Creek Elementary - Beautifully open and warm interior, MUST SEE*** - Fabulous location and move-in ready! Beautiful two story residence in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Interior appointments include laminate flooring, berber-type carpeting, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, wood blinds, and crown molding. Spacious kitchen with nook area and stone counters is adjacent to family room with fireplace. Fenced backyard complete with covered patio -- great for entertaining! Owner pays gardener. Walk to popular Shoal Creek Elementary! Meadowbrook Middle & Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5008709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13826 Fontanelle Pl have any available units?
13826 Fontanelle Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 13826 Fontanelle Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13826 Fontanelle Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13826 Fontanelle Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13826 Fontanelle Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13826 Fontanelle Pl offer parking?
No, 13826 Fontanelle Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13826 Fontanelle Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13826 Fontanelle Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13826 Fontanelle Pl have a pool?
No, 13826 Fontanelle Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13826 Fontanelle Pl have accessible units?
No, 13826 Fontanelle Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13826 Fontanelle Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13826 Fontanelle Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13826 Fontanelle Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13826 Fontanelle Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
