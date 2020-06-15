All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1382 Cassiopeia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1382 Cassiopeia Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:24 PM

1382 Cassiopeia Lane

1382 Cassiopeia Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1260860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1382 Cassiopeia Lane, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1382 sq. ft. town-home with 2 beds/ 2.5 baths available in the Aurora Del Sol Community. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen with appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with a washer/dryer and access to the one car attached garage. Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity and separate room for the tub/shower and toilet. Full bathroom with tub/shower combination. Must see!!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 3/16/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 Cassiopeia Lane have any available units?
1382 Cassiopeia Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1382 Cassiopeia Lane have?
Some of 1382 Cassiopeia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1382 Cassiopeia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1382 Cassiopeia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 Cassiopeia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1382 Cassiopeia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1382 Cassiopeia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1382 Cassiopeia Lane does offer parking.
Does 1382 Cassiopeia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1382 Cassiopeia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 Cassiopeia Lane have a pool?
No, 1382 Cassiopeia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1382 Cassiopeia Lane have accessible units?
No, 1382 Cassiopeia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 Cassiopeia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1382 Cassiopeia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1382 Cassiopeia Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

KOLL Center
904 State Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity