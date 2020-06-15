1382 Cassiopeia Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1382 sq. ft. town-home with 2 beds/ 2.5 baths available in the Aurora Del Sol Community. Spacious living and dining room area that opens up to the kitchen. Kitchen with appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with a washer/dryer and access to the one car attached garage. Master bedroom with a walk in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity and separate room for the tub/shower and toilet. Full bathroom with tub/shower combination. Must see!!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 3/16/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.