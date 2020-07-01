13785 Nogales Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

The home has three large decks so you can truly enjoy the summer air in one of the world's best climates. The resort like backyard has a crystal blue pool and spa and even a beach to relax on! Other amenities include the three large upgraded bathrooms and everything else you will need to enjoy a special vacation in America's Finest City.

Furnished rental. Flexible lease terms. Enjoy the California lifestyle in this gorgeous furnished home perched on top of the hills of Del Mar. Minutes from San Diego's most beautiful beaches, Downtown Del Mar and the racetrack, this home offers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy all of this and more. This home is split into three levels with a master suite on both the bottom floor and the top. The main level of the home is primed for entertaining with a kitchen that opens to a large deck overlooking the backyard pool and spa. Short walk to the walking trails of the Torrey Pines Reserve.