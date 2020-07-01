All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

13785 Nogales Drive

13785 Nogales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13785 Nogales Drive, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
The home has three large decks so you can truly enjoy the summer air in one of the world's best climates. The resort like backyard has a crystal blue pool and spa and even a beach to relax on! Other amenities include the three large upgraded bathrooms and everything else you will need to enjoy a special vacation in America's Finest City.
Furnished rental. Flexible lease terms. Enjoy the California lifestyle in this gorgeous furnished home perched on top of the hills of Del Mar. Minutes from San Diego's most beautiful beaches, Downtown Del Mar and the racetrack, this home offers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy all of this and more. This home is split into three levels with a master suite on both the bottom floor and the top. The main level of the home is primed for entertaining with a kitchen that opens to a large deck overlooking the backyard pool and spa. Short walk to the walking trails of the Torrey Pines Reserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13785 Nogales Drive have any available units?
13785 Nogales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13785 Nogales Drive have?
Some of 13785 Nogales Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13785 Nogales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13785 Nogales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13785 Nogales Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13785 Nogales Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13785 Nogales Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13785 Nogales Drive offers parking.
Does 13785 Nogales Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13785 Nogales Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13785 Nogales Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13785 Nogales Drive has a pool.
Does 13785 Nogales Drive have accessible units?
No, 13785 Nogales Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13785 Nogales Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13785 Nogales Drive has units with dishwashers.

