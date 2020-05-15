All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 19 2019 at 5:54 PM

13765 Caminito Vizzini

13765 Caminito Rimini · No Longer Available
Location

13765 Caminito Rimini, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
End Unit with no one above you featuring laminated wood floors in living room dining and kitchen and neutral carpet in bedrooms, custom tan paint and crown molding in living room/dining room. Kitchen cabinetry is white with white tile counters. Fridge, stove and dishwasher in unit washer/dryer (coin operation) in garage. Storage in unit and garage. Complex has pool and do -it yourself carwash area. Close to shopping, elementary school, 24 HR-Fitness, golf course, Community Park. In Poway school district. Easy freeway access. Water/Trash.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13765 Caminito Vizzini have any available units?
13765 Caminito Vizzini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13765 Caminito Vizzini have?
Some of 13765 Caminito Vizzini's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13765 Caminito Vizzini currently offering any rent specials?
13765 Caminito Vizzini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13765 Caminito Vizzini pet-friendly?
No, 13765 Caminito Vizzini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13765 Caminito Vizzini offer parking?
Yes, 13765 Caminito Vizzini offers parking.
Does 13765 Caminito Vizzini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13765 Caminito Vizzini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13765 Caminito Vizzini have a pool?
Yes, 13765 Caminito Vizzini has a pool.
Does 13765 Caminito Vizzini have accessible units?
No, 13765 Caminito Vizzini does not have accessible units.
Does 13765 Caminito Vizzini have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13765 Caminito Vizzini has units with dishwashers.
