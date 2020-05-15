13765 Caminito Vizzini

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

End Unit with no one above you featuring laminated wood floors in living room dining and kitchen and neutral carpet in bedrooms, custom tan paint and crown molding in living room/dining room. Kitchen cabinetry is white with white tile counters. Fridge, stove and dishwasher in unit washer/dryer (coin operation) in garage. Storage in unit and garage. Complex has pool and do -it yourself carwash area. Close to shopping, elementary school, 24 HR-Fitness, golf course, Community Park. In Poway school district. Easy freeway access. Water/Trash.

DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 7/15/19

