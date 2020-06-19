1361 LA PALMA ST

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath condo, built in 2009, and just steps from Mission Bay. - Beautiful 2 story unit with 9 foot ceilings throughout. Main floor has open layout with inviting family room, adjoining dining area, open gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Patio just off living room, perfect for a good book, and a good glass of wine. Upstairs includes 2 nice sized bedrooms, with master bedroom having an attached bath and balcony. Nicely sized 2nd bedroom with full bath in hallway and also stacked washer / dryer combo on 2nd floor. . Unit is also on solar power, so electric bill per month is minimal, if at all. Complex is small and quiet with beautiful tropical setting, community BBQ and patio area, and is fully gated including your own private secured 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. 1361 La Palma is all about location location location !! Only steps to Mission and Sail Bay, 1 block to Fanuel Street Park, and less than a half mile from all that Grand and Garnet Avenues have to offer in wonderful Pacific Beach.



Small family pet may be negotiable, absolutely NO smoking.

@ $3595.00 per month, with a $3,595.00 security deposit.



For additional information, and to schedule a viewing, please call 619-697-0602, or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com



