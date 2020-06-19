All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1361 LA PALMA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1361 LA PALMA ST
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1361 LA PALMA ST

1361 La Palma Street · (619) 697-0602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1361 La Palma Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1361 LA PALMA ST · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath condo, built in 2009, and just steps from Mission Bay. - Beautiful 2 story unit with 9 foot ceilings throughout. Main floor has open layout with inviting family room, adjoining dining area, open gourmet kitchen with all stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Patio just off living room, perfect for a good book, and a good glass of wine. Upstairs includes 2 nice sized bedrooms, with master bedroom having an attached bath and balcony. Nicely sized 2nd bedroom with full bath in hallway and also stacked washer / dryer combo on 2nd floor. . Unit is also on solar power, so electric bill per month is minimal, if at all. Complex is small and quiet with beautiful tropical setting, community BBQ and patio area, and is fully gated including your own private secured 2 car garage with built in storage cabinets. 1361 La Palma is all about location location location !! Only steps to Mission and Sail Bay, 1 block to Fanuel Street Park, and less than a half mile from all that Grand and Garnet Avenues have to offer in wonderful Pacific Beach.

Small family pet may be negotiable, absolutely NO smoking.
@ $3595.00 per month, with a $3,595.00 security deposit.

For additional information, and to schedule a viewing, please call 619-697-0602, or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com

(RLNE5817365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 LA PALMA ST have any available units?
1361 LA PALMA ST has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 LA PALMA ST have?
Some of 1361 LA PALMA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 LA PALMA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1361 LA PALMA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 LA PALMA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 LA PALMA ST is pet friendly.
Does 1361 LA PALMA ST offer parking?
Yes, 1361 LA PALMA ST does offer parking.
Does 1361 LA PALMA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 LA PALMA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 LA PALMA ST have a pool?
No, 1361 LA PALMA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1361 LA PALMA ST have accessible units?
No, 1361 LA PALMA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 LA PALMA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 LA PALMA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1361 LA PALMA ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity