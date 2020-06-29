All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13583 Scarsdale Way
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

13583 Scarsdale Way

13583 Scarsdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

13583 Scarsdale Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4BD 2.5 BA - Located in Carmel Mtn Ranch - Spacious 1,831 Sq. Ft. Home includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in the Walden neighborhood of Carmel Mountain Ranch. Enjoy the amazing views from the lovely back yard and patio-2car garage -New interior paint, flooring and window coverings, very clean -Vaulted ceilings -Lots of windows, bright and airy. - Interior laundry room - Quiet neighborhood with limited traffic but near freeways and shopping -Located in the highly sought after Poway Unified School District. The nearest schools are Shoal Creek Elementary School, Meadowbrook Middle School and Rancho Bernardo High School. -Gardener Included! Small dogs might be considered with an extra deposit.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440
YouTube Video URL

(RLNE5517488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13583 Scarsdale Way have any available units?
13583 Scarsdale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13583 Scarsdale Way have?
Some of 13583 Scarsdale Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13583 Scarsdale Way currently offering any rent specials?
13583 Scarsdale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13583 Scarsdale Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13583 Scarsdale Way is pet friendly.
Does 13583 Scarsdale Way offer parking?
Yes, 13583 Scarsdale Way offers parking.
Does 13583 Scarsdale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13583 Scarsdale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13583 Scarsdale Way have a pool?
No, 13583 Scarsdale Way does not have a pool.
Does 13583 Scarsdale Way have accessible units?
No, 13583 Scarsdale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13583 Scarsdale Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13583 Scarsdale Way does not have units with dishwashers.
