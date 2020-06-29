13583 Scarsdale Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4BD 2.5 BA - Located in Carmel Mtn Ranch - Spacious 1,831 Sq. Ft. Home includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths in the Walden neighborhood of Carmel Mountain Ranch. Enjoy the amazing views from the lovely back yard and patio-2car garage -New interior paint, flooring and window coverings, very clean -Vaulted ceilings -Lots of windows, bright and airy. - Interior laundry room - Quiet neighborhood with limited traffic but near freeways and shopping -Located in the highly sought after Poway Unified School District. The nearest schools are Shoal Creek Elementary School, Meadowbrook Middle School and Rancho Bernardo High School. -Gardener Included! Small dogs might be considered with an extra deposit.



