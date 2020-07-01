All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:32 AM

13503 Ridley Rd

13503 Ridley Road · No Longer Available
Location

13503 Ridley Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom attached home is available and ready for move in. It is located in Rancho Penasquitos near Hwy 56 and I-15 for easy commuting. It is a short drive to local stores, restaurants, entertainment, and Mt Carmel High School. Rancho Penasquitos Dog Park is in walking distance. The living room and kitchen are downstairs; all bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has new stone counter-tops and new stainless steel appliances. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. New paint throughout. Laundry machines in the garage are included. The backyard is fully fenced and has a covered patio outside the living room. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landscaping maintenance is provided: residents are responsible for watering. Cats and dogs up to 50lbs allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase per pet and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to SELF TOUR NOW.
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1102935
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13503 Ridley Rd have any available units?
13503 Ridley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13503 Ridley Rd have?
Some of 13503 Ridley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13503 Ridley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13503 Ridley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13503 Ridley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13503 Ridley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13503 Ridley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13503 Ridley Rd offers parking.
Does 13503 Ridley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13503 Ridley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13503 Ridley Rd have a pool?
No, 13503 Ridley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13503 Ridley Rd have accessible units?
No, 13503 Ridley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13503 Ridley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13503 Ridley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
