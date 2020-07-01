13503 Ridley Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom attached home is available and ready for move in. It is located in Rancho Penasquitos near Hwy 56 and I-15 for easy commuting. It is a short drive to local stores, restaurants, entertainment, and Mt Carmel High School. Rancho Penasquitos Dog Park is in walking distance. The living room and kitchen are downstairs; all bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has new stone counter-tops and new stainless steel appliances. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. New paint throughout. Laundry machines in the garage are included. The backyard is fully fenced and has a covered patio outside the living room. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landscaping maintenance is provided: residents are responsible for watering. Cats and dogs up to 50lbs allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase per pet and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to SELF TOUR NOW.

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1102935

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.8x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.