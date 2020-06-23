13461 Tiverton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub tennis court

Call owner Garret Douglas for showings & questions 858-703-7902. Stunner end unit Cambria townhome! Remodeled kitchen w/custom cabinetry, slab granite, stainless appliances. Loads of natural light throughout. Living room features fireplace, vaulted ceilings, travertine floors. Private patio off dining area. All bathrooms updated. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Complex features pools,spa,tennis! Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks, rec center, library, award winning schools. Close to beach!