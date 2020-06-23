All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

13461 Tiverton Road

13461 Tiverton Road · No Longer Available
Location

13461 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Call owner Garret Douglas for showings & questions 858-703-7902. Stunner end unit Cambria townhome! Remodeled kitchen w/custom cabinetry, slab granite, stainless appliances. Loads of natural light throughout. Living room features fireplace, vaulted ceilings, travertine floors. Private patio off dining area. All bathrooms updated. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Complex features pools,spa,tennis! Walk to shopping, restaurants, parks, rec center, library, award winning schools. Close to beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13461 Tiverton Road have any available units?
13461 Tiverton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13461 Tiverton Road have?
Some of 13461 Tiverton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13461 Tiverton Road currently offering any rent specials?
13461 Tiverton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13461 Tiverton Road pet-friendly?
No, 13461 Tiverton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13461 Tiverton Road offer parking?
Yes, 13461 Tiverton Road does offer parking.
Does 13461 Tiverton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13461 Tiverton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13461 Tiverton Road have a pool?
Yes, 13461 Tiverton Road has a pool.
Does 13461 Tiverton Road have accessible units?
No, 13461 Tiverton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13461 Tiverton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13461 Tiverton Road has units with dishwashers.
