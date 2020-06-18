Amenities

13429 Red Oak Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous and bright! 5 bed 4 bath house in Carmel Valley - Here is an immaculate, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with a 2 car garage. Approx 3200 sq ft. Bedroom and full bath on lower level. Bright spacious home, tons of windows to bring in natural sunlight. Mix of hardwood flooring, beautiful tile and carpeting throughout. Enormous kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lovely white cabinets and granite counters. Open space kitchen and living area with fireplace. Upstairs has an additional living area and laundry room. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, walk in shower and separate bathtub. Central air conditioning, great patio area in back and beautiful low maintenance landscaping. Available early July. No pets will be allowed. A MUST SEE! Priced to go quick!



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



Make sure you check out the property video on our website too. www.givingtreepm.com



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



