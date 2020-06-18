All apartments in San Diego
13429 Red Oak Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

13429 Red Oak Way

13429 Red Oak Way · (858) 350-7575
Location

13429 Red Oak Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13429 Red Oak Way · Avail. Jul 1

$5,395

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13429 Red Oak Way Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous and bright! 5 bed 4 bath house in Carmel Valley - Here is an immaculate, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with a 2 car garage. Approx 3200 sq ft. Bedroom and full bath on lower level. Bright spacious home, tons of windows to bring in natural sunlight. Mix of hardwood flooring, beautiful tile and carpeting throughout. Enormous kitchen, stainless steel appliances, lovely white cabinets and granite counters. Open space kitchen and living area with fireplace. Upstairs has an additional living area and laundry room. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet, walk in shower and separate bathtub. Central air conditioning, great patio area in back and beautiful low maintenance landscaping. Available early July. No pets will be allowed. A MUST SEE! Priced to go quick!

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

Make sure you check out the property video on our website too. www.givingtreepm.com

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3885959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13429 Red Oak Way have any available units?
13429 Red Oak Way has a unit available for $5,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13429 Red Oak Way have?
Some of 13429 Red Oak Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13429 Red Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
13429 Red Oak Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13429 Red Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 13429 Red Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13429 Red Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 13429 Red Oak Way does offer parking.
Does 13429 Red Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13429 Red Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13429 Red Oak Way have a pool?
No, 13429 Red Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 13429 Red Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 13429 Red Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13429 Red Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13429 Red Oak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
