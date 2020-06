Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Great Location in Carmel Valley! Exquisite Mediterranean - style estate situated on over an acre of land in the prestigious Rancho Glens Estates gated community. This custom-built residence is filled with natural light throughout a spacious, single-level open floor plan. It boasts a private driveway, elegant entry, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, butler's corner, large family room with a cozy fireplace, 4 large BR suites with private patios, spa-like master suite.. See Suppl