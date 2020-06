Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious and well maintained family home in a quiet neighborhood of Rancho Penasquitos. 4 large bedrooms upstairs plus downstairs office/bedroom. Spacious kitchen with center island and abundance of storage space. Backyard is fully fenced and great for entertaining. Walk to top rated deer canyon elementary school, Mesa Verde middle school and Westview high school. Kitchen fridge, washer and dryer available