Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13357 Benchley Rd.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

13357 Benchley Rd.

13357 Benchley Road · No Longer Available
Location

13357 Benchley Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Upgraded and Spacious 4 BD 2.5 BA home in Carmel Valley - Come view this great 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,100 sq. ft. home located in Carmel Valley. This home offers superb location being walking distance to a marketplace with movie theater, shopping, schools and restaurants. .

The main living boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining area, family room, and formal living area with two charming brick fireplaces. The vaulted ceiling allows for a spacious feel and plenty of natural sunlight.

The upgraded kitchen is bright & airy, with dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, & fridge. The enhancements include granite counter tops, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs with the additional 2 full baths. Both bathrooms are upgraded with beautiful vanities and counter tops.

This home has an over sized garage allowing for additional storage, heating and central A/C, newer carpet throughout. Washer and dryer are located in the garage. The exterior has been professionally landscaped and a gardener is included. Pets OK with additional $75/month.

Included Utilities: Tenant pays all
Pet Policy: Ok, with $75 additional per month, pet subject to approval

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $100 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE3191470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13357 Benchley Rd. have any available units?
13357 Benchley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13357 Benchley Rd. have?
Some of 13357 Benchley Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13357 Benchley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
13357 Benchley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13357 Benchley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13357 Benchley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 13357 Benchley Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 13357 Benchley Rd. offers parking.
Does 13357 Benchley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13357 Benchley Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13357 Benchley Rd. have a pool?
No, 13357 Benchley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 13357 Benchley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 13357 Benchley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13357 Benchley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13357 Benchley Rd. has units with dishwashers.
