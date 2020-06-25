13357 Benchley Rd.

Amenities

Upgraded and Spacious 4 BD 2.5 BA home in Carmel Valley - Come view this great 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,100 sq. ft. home located in Carmel Valley. This home offers superb location being walking distance to a marketplace with movie theater, shopping, schools and restaurants. .



The main living boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining area, family room, and formal living area with two charming brick fireplaces. The vaulted ceiling allows for a spacious feel and plenty of natural sunlight.



The upgraded kitchen is bright & airy, with dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, & fridge. The enhancements include granite counter tops, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances.



All four bedrooms are located upstairs with the additional 2 full baths. Both bathrooms are upgraded with beautiful vanities and counter tops.



This home has an over sized garage allowing for additional storage, heating and central A/C, newer carpet throughout. Washer and dryer are located in the garage. The exterior has been professionally landscaped and a gardener is included. Pets OK with additional $75/month.



Included Utilities: Tenant pays all

Pet Policy: Ok, with $75 additional per month, pet subject to approval



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



