13351 Kibbings Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Townhome in Pacifica- Del Mar Highlands - 3Br 2.5 Baths, 1604 sqft Townhome @ Pacifica- Del Mar Highlands

Tile Downstairs and Engineered Flooring Upstairs

Main floor has beautiful Living Room with gas fireplace

Glass slider to private patio perfect for entertaining

Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, open floor plan to Family Room & Dining Room

All Bedrooms Upstairs, Spacious master with en-suite, dual vanity and shower

Upstairs Hall bath with soaking tub and shower

Central A/C & Heat, 2 car attached garage with remote for easy access

Washer & dryer included, located in garage

Amenities include Community Pool, spa, and Tennis court

Located in the heart of Carmel Valley, enjoy trendy eateries, shopping and more

Available NOW

Unfurnished home

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE 01359752

www.MercerProperites.com



(RLNE5091611)