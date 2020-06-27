All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13351 Kibbings Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:47 AM

13351 Kibbings Rd

13351 Kibbings Road · No Longer Available
Location

13351 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Townhome in Pacifica- Del Mar Highlands - 3Br 2.5 Baths, 1604 sqft Townhome @ Pacifica- Del Mar Highlands
Tile Downstairs and Engineered Flooring Upstairs
Main floor has beautiful Living Room with gas fireplace
Glass slider to private patio perfect for entertaining
Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, open floor plan to Family Room & Dining Room
All Bedrooms Upstairs, Spacious master with en-suite, dual vanity and shower
Upstairs Hall bath with soaking tub and shower
Central A/C & Heat, 2 car attached garage with remote for easy access
Washer & dryer included, located in garage
Amenities include Community Pool, spa, and Tennis court
Located in the heart of Carmel Valley, enjoy trendy eateries, shopping and more
Available NOW
Unfurnished home
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE 01359752
www.MercerProperites.com

(RLNE5091611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13351 Kibbings Rd have any available units?
13351 Kibbings Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13351 Kibbings Rd have?
Some of 13351 Kibbings Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13351 Kibbings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13351 Kibbings Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13351 Kibbings Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13351 Kibbings Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13351 Kibbings Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13351 Kibbings Rd offers parking.
Does 13351 Kibbings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13351 Kibbings Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13351 Kibbings Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13351 Kibbings Rd has a pool.
Does 13351 Kibbings Rd have accessible units?
No, 13351 Kibbings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13351 Kibbings Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13351 Kibbings Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
